Esports Nations Cup 2026: All 23 qualified and invited nations have now been confirmed for the Street Fighter 6 tournament

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A lot of the focus in the esports industry is now on the Esports World Cup, which is happening in Paris, France this July and August. But later in the year, in November, will see the inaugural Esports Nations Cup happening in Saudi Arabia, with this trading club-based action for international country versus country match-ups.

While we've been steadily following the announcements of nations and players for the respective events and tournaments, now the full slate of attendees for the Street Fighter 6 event have been confirmed following the online qualifiers wrapping up. In total, 24 nations will be present, 12 of which were directly invited, 10 of which qualified, and two of which are being granted Wildcard tickets, with the Solidarity spot yet to be revealed (meaning only 23 of the 24 nations have been confirmed as of writing). You can see the full attendees list below.

Esports Nations Cup 2026 Street Fighter 6 invited teams:



Japan - Sahara, Fuudo, Higuchi, Hikaru



Korea - Leshar, NL, Armperor, DakCorgi



USA - Punk, Dual Kevin, NoahTheProdigy, JAK



China - XiaoHai, Vxbao, Zhen, XiaoZhai



Dominican Republic - MenaRD, CrossoverRD, Caba, Bryan-D



Chile - Craime, Deiver, Agxxs, Blaz



France - Kilzyou, Mister Crimson, Kusanagi, Alphen



Hong Kong - Micky, Chris Wong, Rainpro, HotDog29



Great Britain - EndingWalker, LinkNova, ZaiLis, Problem X



Chinese Taipei - Oil King, Hope, ZJZ, Asuka



Canada - Thunder DeLangis, Mikex, FluxWaveZ, Riddles



Norway - Phenom, Veggey, Banja, Dreamstate



Esports Nations Cup 2026 Street Fighter 6 qualified teams:



Mexico - LUGABO, Uriel Velorio, KUSANAGI, lSecto



Panama - GranTODAKAI, DestroyGodz, ARMAKOF, Koglee



Venezuela - Salvatore, Tashi, Blacnaimer, ForeverCarlone



Netherlands - Xerna, RASS, Jumbo, Crown



Sweden - Jns, JuicyJoe, Rikemansbarnet, WonderBoyXD



Syria - Hamood, Abood bboy, Memozzz, Altair



Algeria - Dims, Hey Pepito, Ishak, Zagloul



Bangladesh - SI Anik, RaiHan, T0ny97, Baadshah_Miya



Singapore - Xian, Bravery, Vita, Brandon



Australia - Travis Styles, FREESER, Elieatscrayons, Koopa



Esports Nations Cup 2026 Street Fighter 6 Host Region Wildcard team: