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Street Fighter 6

Esports Nations Cup 2026: All 23 qualified and invited nations have now been confirmed for the Street Fighter 6 tournament

The online qualifiers for the event have now concluded, leaving just one spot left to be filled.

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A lot of the focus in the esports industry is now on the Esports World Cup, which is happening in Paris, France this July and August. But later in the year, in November, will see the inaugural Esports Nations Cup happening in Saudi Arabia, with this trading club-based action for international country versus country match-ups.

While we've been steadily following the announcements of nations and players for the respective events and tournaments, now the full slate of attendees for the Street Fighter 6 event have been confirmed following the online qualifiers wrapping up. In total, 24 nations will be present, 12 of which were directly invited, 10 of which qualified, and two of which are being granted Wildcard tickets, with the Solidarity spot yet to be revealed (meaning only 23 of the 24 nations have been confirmed as of writing). You can see the full attendees list below.

Esports Nations Cup 2026 Street Fighter 6 invited teams:


  • Japan - Sahara, Fuudo, Higuchi, Hikaru

  • Korea - Leshar, NL, Armperor, DakCorgi

  • USA - Punk, Dual Kevin, NoahTheProdigy, JAK

  • China - XiaoHai, Vxbao, Zhen, XiaoZhai

  • Dominican Republic - MenaRD, CrossoverRD, Caba, Bryan-D

  • Chile - Craime, Deiver, Agxxs, Blaz

  • France - Kilzyou, Mister Crimson, Kusanagi, Alphen

  • Hong Kong - Micky, Chris Wong, Rainpro, HotDog29

  • Great Britain - EndingWalker, LinkNova, ZaiLis, Problem X

  • Chinese Taipei - Oil King, Hope, ZJZ, Asuka

  • Canada - Thunder DeLangis, Mikex, FluxWaveZ, Riddles

  • Norway - Phenom, Veggey, Banja, Dreamstate

Esports Nations Cup 2026 Street Fighter 6 qualified teams:


  • Mexico - LUGABO, Uriel Velorio, KUSANAGI, lSecto

  • Panama - GranTODAKAI, DestroyGodz, ARMAKOF, Koglee

  • Venezuela - Salvatore, Tashi, Blacnaimer, ForeverCarlone

  • Netherlands - Xerna, RASS, Jumbo, Crown

  • Sweden - Jns, JuicyJoe, Rikemansbarnet, WonderBoyXD

  • Syria - Hamood, Abood bboy, Memozzz, Altair

  • Algeria - Dims, Hey Pepito, Ishak, Zagloul

  • Bangladesh - SI Anik, RaiHan, T0ny97, Baadshah_Miya

  • Singapore - Xian, Bravery, Vita, Brandon

  • Australia - Travis Styles, FREESER, Elieatscrayons, Koopa

Esports Nations Cup 2026 Street Fighter 6 Host Region Wildcard team:


  • Saudi Arabia - Latif, MEA_MB, vWsym, Taloobreaker

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