Esports Nations Cup 2026: 20 countries have been granted "guaranteed representation" for the Apex Legends tournament

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While the aim of the Esports Nations Cup is to ensure as many regions as possible are given the opportunity to send a team to represent them at the Saudi Arabian festival in November, the wider ENC still wants to ensure the best countries for each respective game are featured, hence why every event has directly invited countries and nations.

To this end, now the "guaranteed representation" regions for the Apex Legends tournament has been decided, with 20 countries selected based on individual Apex Legends Global Series Year 6 Championship Points totals, all tallied up to the Split 1 Playoffs that recently happened at the Esports World Cup in Paris.

To this end, the 20 nations include many European, North American, and Asian regions, with the following countries set to send a team to the tournament.



USA



Japan



China



Australia



Great Britain



Mexico



Chinese Taipei



Canada



Thailand



Indonesia



Korea



Poland



Argentina



France



Portugal



Germany



Finland



Sweden



Austria



Spain



There are no confirmed rosters for any of these nations as of yet, and likewise they will be joined by a slate of qualified countries, 18 in total, with these to be determined when the qualification games come to a close. We are told the EMEA region will get nine slots, the Americas will get six, and APAC South will get the final three. There will then be two additional slots handed out to Wildcard teams (namely the host region and a solidarity country too).

The Esports Nations Cup will run between November 2-29.