Esports Awards 2025: Here the categories and the winners
The annual awards ceremony took place and celebrated the best-of-the-best in the competitive space.
HQ
The annual Esports Awards have been and gone. The ceremony that looks to celebrate the best-of-the-best in the world of competitive gaming has been hosted and held, and now we have a slate of victors and awards recipients to report on. So, to make things easy, simply look below for all of the respective categories and the various winners.
Here are all the winners from the Esports Awards 2025:
- Esports Game of the Year- League of Legends
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year - PUBG Mobile
- Esports Personality of the Year- Animesh "Thug" Agarwal
- Streamer of the Year- iShowSpeed
- Esports Content Group of the Year - S8UL
- Esports Content Creator of the Year - Jynxzi
- Esports Play of the Year - Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon
- Esports Commercial Partner of the Year- Intel
- Esports Publisher of the Year - Riot Games
- Panel's Choice Award - Sebastian "SebTheFloorManager" Leathlean
- Esports Supporting Platform of the Year - Liquipedia
- Esports Creative Campaign of the Year - Team Liquid 25 Year Anniversary Campaign
- Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year - Mason "Mercules" Ramsey
- Esports PC Player of the Year - Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut
- Esports Controller Player of the Year - Zeng "Xiao Hai" Zhuojun
- Esports Coach of the Year - Kim "Kim" Jung-su
- Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year - Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines
- Esports Colour Caster of the Year - Andrew "Vedius" Day
- Esports Host of the Year - Laure Valee
- Esports Analyst of the Year - Mimi "aEvilcat" Wemcrantz
- Esports Team of the Year - Team Vitality Counter-Strike 2
- Esports Organisations of the Year - Team Falcons
- Lifetime Achievement in Esports, Class of 2025 - Johan "N0tail" Sundstein, Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen, Matthew "FormaL" Piper, Team Liquid's Steve Arhancet, Tom and Tony Cannon, and Nick "Tasteless" Plott and Dan "Artosis" Stemkoski