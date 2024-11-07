Espeon has been turned into a backpack for the latest Pokémon x Loungefly collab

HQ

If there's one thing Pokémon always does well, it's merchandise. You might find that the latest games aren't for you, but you can't deny that there's always another thing you have to keep your wallet away from, lest you empty it once more.

Now, as spotted by TheGamer, Pokémon and Loungefly have teamed up again, and this time they're giving the second-best Eeveelution (Umbreon clears) its own backpack. Espeon's backpack features a design that does kind of look like you're wearing the pelt of the psychic-type Pokémon, but it's still a nice accessory.

There's a unique print on the inside, featuring more depictions of Espeon, which is going to sound great for someone who absolutely loves this pocket monster. The price is a bit steep for a backpack, at $90, and you can only get the backpack via Amazon, so best act quick if you want to get it. Scalpers are always abound with any kind of merch like this.

