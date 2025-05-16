Espanyol manager lashes out at Lamine Yamal: "Barça is good with theatrics"

HQ

A few hours ago FC Barcelona were proclaimed champions of LaLiga 2024-25, again, the same way as it happened in the 2022-23 season, at the RCDE Stadium against Espanyol. This time it ended 2-0, with great shots from Lamine Yamal and Fermín López, to seal the 28th championship for Barça's trophy cabinet. These derbies are always very tense because of the hatred between the two fanbases and when there are controversial actions, it is even more accentuated.

The scorer of the first goal, Lamine Yamal, was caught up in the controversy when Perico defender Leandro Cabrera was sent off for defending the ball and elbowed the blaugrana player in the stomach. Lamine writhed in pain on the ground and the referee, Soto Grado, was called to the VAR to review the action, resulting in a red card in the 80th minute.

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez fearlessly showed his displeasure with the referee's decision, accusing the Culers players of theatrics. "For a blow like that to fall to the ground like he did, you have to do it well, eh? We already know that on the other side of the Diagonal they've been doing the theatrics quite well for years. You blow on them and they fall fast. It's an action that, hell, we're ruining football. Is it avoidable? Totally, but it's not to fall to the ground, nor to hurt anyone, nor to be sent off", said the Perico coach in a press conference.

With such direct statements, we knew it wouldn't be long before someone responded to Manolo González, but it was none other than Gerard Piqué, Barcelona legend and well known for his animosity towards the Perico fans. The ex-player is always very active on social media, and his response was clear. "The other side of the Diagonal? Sorry, but it's been years since you left the city. Barcelona is blaugrana. A big hug.

Piqué was keen to point out that, although the team is Espanyol of Barcelona, they moved years ago to Cornellà de Llobregat, a city in the metropolitan area where their new stadium is located.