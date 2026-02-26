Esoteric Ebb reveals release date, and it's launching next week

HQ

The upcoming stylish CRPG Esoteric Ebb, mixing Disco Elysium and Baldur's Gate III into a chaotic whole that lets you do just about anything as if you were playing a tabletop game, finally revealed its release date. And we really won't have to wait long for this game to be released.

Esoteric Ebb launches on the 3rd of March, meaning it'll be out next Tuesday. In a lengthy post on Steam, solo developer Christoffer Bodegård explained how big the game is, with 21 side quests as well as the main quests that'll be tracked in your journal, and a whopping 40 tasks that won't be tracked, and remain secret. With the main quest included, Bodegård reckons it'll take you about 25 hours for an average playthrough, and up to 50 for a more completionist run. You can also apparently complete the game in about an hour if you know exactly what you're doing and get some extremely lucky dice rolls. So, quite a varied experience.

If you want to get a headstart, you can check out your first day in the game as part of its Steam Next Fest Demo now, which allows you to carry over your save file when the full game launches. Check out the picture below for exact launch times in your region.