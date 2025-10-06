ESL to shut down women's Counter-Strike circuit but promises an "inclusive" and "sustainable" alternative

HQ

Just ahead of the weekend, the ESL made the rather surprising decision to announce the sunsetting and shutting down of the women's Counter-Strike circuit known as Impact. It cited the reasoning as the "economic model is simply not sustainable," and noted that while it will continue to support the community, following the upcoming Season 8 Finals happening at DreamHack in November, the circuit would be axed.

This decision has led to a bunch of backlash and heat against the ESL, with many pros and fans voicing their opinions that this is not the right course of action. This has already caused the ESL to share a follow up statement where it promises to explore alternative methods to support women's Counter-Strike esports.

"Our commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive esports ecosystem remains a core value for EFG, so we will use this time to explore new, sustainable initiatives that will better align with our long-term vision."

It's unclear what this will look like, but there is definitely a market for women's esports when done correctly, and the Valorant Champions Tour's Game Changers scene is just one example of this in action.

What do you think is next for women's Counter-Strike?