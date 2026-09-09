ESL Pro League Season 24: Here are all 16 confirmed teams

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Typically speaking, as we head into the autumn, the Counter-Strike 2 competitive season begins to slow down, with less major events occurring on a monthly basis. There are still big tournaments to look ahead towards, but unlike the spring and the summer, where there is almost a massive event each week, we find more sparring tournaments in this season.

To this end, one of the next big events will be the ESL Pro League Season 24, which will take 16 qualified teams back to Poland to battle it out at the Spodek Arena in Katowice in a bid to secure a slice of a $1 million pie.

The tournament is looking to take place between October 3-11, and with this date less than a month away, we already know the confirmed 16 attending teams, each of who will compete in the Group Stage. As for who these teams are, you can see this information below.

All ESL Pro League Season 24 teams: