ESL One Birmingham: Team Yandex and Tundra Esports advance to Upper Bracket Final

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Yesterday, we touched on the confirmed Playoffs bracket for the ESL One Birmingham Dota 2 tournament that is being held at DreamHack in England's sister city. Following up to that, we can report on the results of the first slate of Playoff action, with two teams advancing to the Upper Bracket Final, where one of two Grand Final slots will be on offer.

First of all, Team Yandex defeated Team Spirit in a 2-1 manner, all before Tundra Esports overcame Aurora Gaming in a similar 2-1 fashion. This means that Team Yandex and Tundra Esports will face off tomorrow in the Upper Bracket Final, while both Team Spirit and Aurora Gaming drop into the elimination bracket and now have to avoid being knocked out of the tournament.

Speaking about knockouts, today, three teams will be eliminated for good, as both of the Lower Bracket's Round 1 matches will be held, as will the first quarterfinal. This means we will be saying goodbye to either Mouz or Xtreme Gaming and either Team Falcons or Parivision, with this then to be followed by the elimination of either Team Spirit or Mouz/Xtreme (whoever wins the Round 1 match-up). You can see today's fixtures below.

Lower Bracket Round 1:



Mouz vs. Xtreme Gaming at 12:00 GMT/13:00 CET



Team Falcons vs. Parivision at 15:30 GMT/16:30 CET



Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: