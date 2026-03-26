ESL One Birmingham: Here is the confirmed Playoffs bracket

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It's been a busy few days in Birmingham as the ESL One Birmingham tournament for Dota 2 is still underway. After kicking off on Sunday, the group stage for the event has come to a close, meaning only eight teams remain, each of who have been seeded into a Playoffs bracket that kicks off its action this afternoon.

As it stands, the Upper Bracket semifinals and the Lower Bracket Round 1 has been seeded, and in regards to which team has been placed where, you can see this information below.

Upper Bracket Semifinals (March 26):



Team Yandex vs. Team Spirit at 12:00 GMT/13:00 CET



Aurora Gaming vs. Tundra Esports at 15:30 GMT/16:30 CET



The winners of these games advance to the Upper Bracket Final where the first Grand Final slot is on the cards. The losers will fall into the elimination bracket where they will fight to avoid being knocked out. To this end, this fixtures for this side of the tournament are as follows:

Lower Bracket Round 1 (March 27):



Mouz vs. Xtreme Gaming at 12:00 GMT/13:00 CET



Team Falcons vs. Parivision at 15:30 GMT/16:30 CET



Again, the Lower Bracket is a last-chance bracket, meaning losers are eliminated for good. The Grand Final will happen on Sunday, March 29, with the victor walking away with $250,000 in prize money.