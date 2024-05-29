ESL Impact Season 5 concludes this weekend

HQ

The fifth season of the women's Counter-Strike 2 tournament, ESL Impact, comes to a close this weekend. The Global Finals will be held during DreamHack Dallas between May 31 and June 2, where eight of the best teams from around the world flock to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in the Texan city to fight over a $123,000 prize pool.

With the event coming up, we can look forward to the Group Stage being held between May 31 and June 1, wherein four teams will be eliminated and four teams will advance to the Playoffs on June 2, where only one team will be crowned champion.

As for which teams will be in attendance, they are as follows; BIG Equipa, Fluxo Demons, FlyQuest Red, HSG, Imperial fe, Let Her Cook, NAVI Javelins, and TSM Shimmer.

Will you be tuning into the ESL Impact tournament this coming weekend?