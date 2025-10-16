ESL FACEIT Group rocked by layoffs as part of latest "realignment"

HQ

The ESL FACEIT Group has made the decision to lay off more of its staff. Coming as part of the latest "realignment" for the company, the decision is seeing an undetermined number of employees released from their duties at the esports tournament organiser, something that is supposedly the final wave of layoffs, not that this will be much comfort to those losing their jobs.

As per Esports Insider, the information comes from a letter sent from ESL FACEIT Group CEO Niccolo Maisto, who explains the following.

"Over the past year, we conducted a comprehensive review to make the business fit for purpose. This was not solely about cost cutting, but a strategic realignment to reduce complexity, streamline operations, and focus resources on areas with the biggest growth potential. These steps are necessary to help us achieve long-term sustainability.

"Unfortunately, this involved incredibly tough choices, and we will be saying goodbye to some valued colleagues. Those impacted have received separate communications. Please be supportive, gracious, and understanding as these changes take effect.

"Critically, this marks the end of this phase of change. With these foundations in place, we don't anticipate any further changes of this scale. We've now established a truly sustainable foundation while not only preserving our core capabilities but enabling us to better serve our partners and customers moving forward."

Again, the exact number of staff being let go is unclear, but this is the third round of layoffs affecting the company following the merger of ESL and FACEIT in 2022. This does also come as the organisation made the decision to conclude and end its women's Counter-Strike 2 circuit known as ESL Impact.