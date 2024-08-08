ESL FACEIT Group and Esports World Cup sign multi-year partnership

HQ

The ESL FACEIT Group and the Esports World Cup will continue to work together for the next few years. The two major companies have signed a multi-year partnership that sees the EFG tapped as the EWC's official operating partner, meaning it will be responsible for the delivery of tournament operations and broadcast programming for the annual festival.

The exact duration of the partnership and any financials attached to it have yet to be revealed, but co-CEO of the EFG, Craig Levine, has stated:

"It's a historic step forward for esports' global growth, and the results so far are a testament to the collaboration of both teams, our deep-rooted relationships with industry stakeholders, and our unrivaled understanding of how gamers celebrate esports. As we approach the end of this life-changing tournament, we're already looking forward to continuing to shape the future of sports fandom and entertainment powered by esports and gaming - not just through the end of August, but for years to come."

The EWC for 2024 continues to operate and will do so until late August. There has been no information in regard to the dates for the 2025 event, but we expect it to occur around the same time but in Qiddiya instead of Riyadh.