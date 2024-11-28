ESL Dota 2 action returns to North America in 2025

HQ

It has been a long time coming but US Dota 2 fans will finally be able to head to an event hosted on their own home soil in 2025. The ESL has confirmed that following years of hosting ESL Dota action in Europe and Asia, 2025 will see a tournament taken to Raleigh, North Carolina, where 12 of the best teams in the world will be present and fighting for a slice of a $1 million prize pool.

We're told that the event will run between April 11 through 13 and that it will be based at the Raleigh Convention Center. Tickets for the event will go on-sale as of today, November 28.

Speaking about returning to North America for the first time since 2015, the ESL adds: "We absolutely LOVE doing events in Europe, but our last North American event was all the way back in 2015! Our goal is to try and bring Dota esports to as many fans as we can; we saw an opportunity to revist the region next year and felt like it was a good time to return!"

As the event is still a while away, we're waiting for further information on attending teams and the likes.