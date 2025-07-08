English
Counter-Strike 2

ESL Counter-Strike will be returning to Katowice in 2026

Despite recently announcing IEM Krakow as the tournament's replacement, there will be a return to the Polish city.

When the ESL affirmed that it would be hosting its annual Polish Intel Extreme Masters event in Krakow going forward, ending the run of Katowice as the host city, many assumed that meant the end of competitive Counter-Strike taking to the city. However, that won't be the case.

The ESL has now revealed that it will be hosting a CS2 tournament in Katowice in 2026 and that it will happen at the Spodek Arena too. We don't know what this tournament will be, when it will happen, how many teams will be present, the format it will use, or even why it's going ahead, but it has been announced and confirmed meaning the 2026 CS2 calendar is getting even more stacked.

Are you excited to see Katowice back in the circuit?

Counter-Strike 2
ESL

