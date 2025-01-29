ESL announces its Counter-Strike 2 calendar for 2027

HQ

Over the past few weeks, the biggest Counter-Strike 2 tournament organisers have been announcing and presenting their calendars for the 2027 season. Following PGL's lead, yesterday we learnt about BLAST's full plans for the year and now we also know about ESL's calendar.

The full season will see seven events being held, with the first in January and the last in November. As per the full slate of planned activities, you can see each date below.



ESL Event - January 25 - February 7



ESL Event - February 25 - March 14



ESL Event - April 3-11



ESL Event - May 1-9



ESL Event - August 2-15



ESL Event September 16 - October 3



ESL Event - October 30 - November 7



The ESL has yet to reveal any further information about each of these events, but it does specifically state that if it is awarded a Major in 2027, these dates may change. Likewise, it has also been confirmed that the first event of the 2026 season will take place in Poland, but the interesting part is that there is no direct mention of Katowice despite the city hosting the first ESL event of the year for many years now, including 2025. Perhaps this means that the 2026 event won't happen in Katowice and that the 2027 event may head elsewhere.