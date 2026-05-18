Escaped tiger, thought to be owned by German 'Tiger Queen', shot by police after mauling 72-year-old man

HQ

In a rather surprising turn of affairs, German law enforcement was recently tasked with stopping an escaped tiger, an event that concluded with the beast being shot dead following a hectic escape.

The situation unfolded outside the city of Leipzig and near to a privately-owned facility operated by the German 'Tiger Queen', a woman known as Carmen Zander. The report from BBC News claims that the beast escaped its closure on Sunday, mauling a 72-year-old keeper in its bid for freedom, all before police arrived on the scene and determined the best scenario was to kill the animal and ensure it didn't injure anyone else or pose a further threat to the public.

It's said that the facility where the tiger was being kept is also home to seven other big cats, and that now an investigation is being conducted to understand how the tiger managed to escape its confines in the first place.

The wider situation has now seen a growing call for the other animals in the facility to be relocated elsewhere, a call being exacerbated by local claims that the animals are being kept in "terrible and worrying" conditions. The website dedicated to the facility claims the animals are being treated well and are healthy, but there are also reports that over the last nine years, three other tigers have died while inhabiting this facility.