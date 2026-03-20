Escape to a fantasy land unlike any other in Crimson Desert, out now

For as long as we've been playing them, video games have granted us an escape. They let us take off our suit and tie, throw on some armour, and traverse a landscape we've never seen before. Not in a long time has a game accomplished this so well as Crimson Desert, which immerses us in a living, breathing world, packed with hours and hours of content.

Crimson Desert follows Kliff, a capable fighter and member of the Greymanes clan. When the Greymanes are ambushed by the rival Black Bears clan and the survivors are left scattered around Pywel, it's up to you to reunite them and restore their former glory. You'll traverse sweeping, distinct landscapes, fight against men, monsters, and mechanical dangers ready to put an early end to your quest, and you'll meet a cast of varied and unique characters in this outstanding fantasy setting.

Putting player freedom first and foremost, this action adventure experience lets you be the maker of your own destiny. Whether you want to beat the main quest as quickly as possible, or spend hours exploring, whether you'll fight with nothing more than your fists or use an assortment of weapons at your disposal, Crimson Desert gives you all the features you need to play your way.

You've probably heard about the game by now, and if there's still an ounce of scepticism left, where you think there's some sort of catch, we've got a helpful video below explaining why you should believe the hype. Crimson Desert is simply that good, and it's out now on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.