Escape the Backrooms will leave Early Access in October

As part of the Convergence Games Showcase, developer Fancy Games made an appearance to provide an update on its horror game Escape the Backrooms. Currently available in an Early Access format, the game will soon be leaving the service and debuting in its complete 1.0 version, all on October 23.

This change to the full edition of the game will see a bunch of new content being added to Escape the Backrooms, including four new levels to explore and well over 50 environments to wander around in. Existing levels are being updated to encourage fans to revisit them, the visuals are being improved to make escapes feel fresh, and a new mission screen aims to make return trips even easier and to track secrets better as well. Otherwise, we're told to expect alternate endings to make the action even more unique.

For those unaware of what Escape the Backrooms is, the synopsis for the game adds: "Escape the Backrooms sees players working together with up to three of their friends to explore the seemingly infinite expanse of the Backrooms, hiding and running from deadly entities as they scramble to find an exit. Solve puzzles to progress further into the Backrooms and try to get your bearings in apparently endless liminal spaces, impossible hotels, and creepily calm pools. Proximity voice chat will help you keep in touch with your team, but the monsters can hear you too, so try not to scream..."

When the 1.0 launch happens on October 23, you will be able to check out Escape the Backrooms on PC via Steam.