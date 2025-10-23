Escape the Backrooms shows off more than 30 levels of horror in new trailer

If you're looking for a game where you're surrounded by beige walls and horrors beyond your imagination, then look no further, as Escape the Backrooms has both of those down to a science. Also, you can experience the game with your friends, so at least you're not dying alone.

In a new trailer premiering at the Galaxies Showcase tonight, we saw some of the 30+ levels available in Escape the Backrooms. If you were worried about the flickering lights and yellowy walls getting boring, there are some more vibrant areas, too, as well as plenty of dark spaces for things to jump out at you from.

Escape the Backrooms has been out in Early Access for a couple of years now on PC, and launched today, the 23rd of October in its full 1.0 version. PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are on their way, too, as confirmed in the trailer below: