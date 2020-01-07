Escape from Tarkov studio won't include women in their game

Escape from Tarkov developer Battlestate Games has been under the spotlight a little bit since an interview from 2016 resurfaced in which a member of the team raised controversial comments about female characters being in their game.

"We considered that, but we came to the conclusion that women are not allowed to be in the war," the interview answer reads, and when questioned about women currently being in the military, developer Pavel Dyatlov continued:

"I can agree with you and we discussed it for a very long time, but we came to the conclusion that women can't handle that amount of stress. There's only place for hardened men in this place."

Battlestate has issued a recent statement this week talking about those interview answers, saying the following:

"Regarding the 3 years old article with points about women in EFT. The answers were done by one, not a key BSG employee which probably were misinterpreted and as a result didn't reflect the official position of the company, that we always respected women in wars and military women"

Does that mean playable women will be in the game? Well, not exactly, as the official Twitter account for the studio has said that "there will be no playable female characters because of game lore and more importantly - the huge amount of work needed with animations, gear fitting etc." That said, there are some other female characters like traders and those in future storyline quests.

What do you make of the developer's response?

