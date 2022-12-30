Escape From Tarkov Launches Patch 0.13

HQ

Escape From Tarkov is a realistic shooter that combines PvE and PvP in a unique way. It has taken the PC gaming sphere by storm since it began gaining traction on streaming platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. Now, the game is launching its 0.13 update, which brings a lot of additional features onboard.

The first and most obvious feature is the new map, labelled "The Streets of Tarkov." On Escape From Tarkov's website, there are a few paragraphs of lore explaining the importance of this map, but essentially its significance comes down to Tarkov being the city where USEC and BEAR forces first began their conflict, leading to the dystopian setting players have already seen.

Alongside the new map, which will have a factory, hotel, and residential areas, there are also some additional weapons being brought in, including grenade launchers, a couple of 5.56 caliber assault rifles, and some more handguns sprinkled in too.

There are also five new stims coming to the game, some extra voicelines for bosses, and a few additional skills among other things. Recently, it was reported that Escape From Tarkov's servers are down, but hopefully this can get sorted soon so people can check out the new stuff coming to the game.