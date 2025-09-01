Escape from Tarkov is coming to Steam

HQ

Escape from Tarkov, despite being one of the biggest PC gaming hits of recent, isn't actually available to play through Steam. However, this will eventually change, as Nikita Buyanov, head of Battlestate Games, has confirmed that the FPS will be launching on Valve's platform soon.

We don't yet have a date to circle, but we are told that the Steam page will be "available soon" and that the details will come "later".

This also comes at a time where Escape from Tarkov is gearing up to finally leave Early Access behind and launch in its 1.0 state. This is planned to happen on November 15, and for more information, you can head over here.