Escape From Tarkov finally leaving beta - full release set for November 11th

HQ

Escape From Tarkov has been in beta since 2016. In 2017, it transitioned into a closed beta that required players to purchase the game in order to participate. Now, developer Battlestate Games has announced that the beta phase will end, with the 1.0 version set to release on November 11.

The developers have not yet revealed the full content of the final release, but there has been speculation about a campaign mode, as Escape From Tarkov has previously been described as a "story-driven experience."

Battlestate Games will also be present at several major gaming events this fall and winter, including Pax West (August 29 - September 1), Tokyo Game Show (September 25 - 28), and Paris Game Week (October 30 - November 1). These appearances are expected to shed more light on what players can expect from the long-awaited full release.