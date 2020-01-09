Escape from Tarkov devs banned from Twitch

Battlestate Games has been in the spotlight a lot at the start of this year, as the Escape from Tarkov studio explained why they wouldn't include playable women in their game, prompting criticism online at their decision, but now they've also been banned from Twitch as well.

As reported by Dexerto, this is due to a violation of the community guidelines of the streaming platform, after a developer imitated suicide on a stream.

The broadcast took place on December 29 to promote the latest content drop at the end of the year, and this is what the guidelines have to say on the matter:

"Any activity that may endanger your life or lead to your physical harm is prohibited. This includes, but is not limited to: suicide threats."

"We do not make exceptions for self-destructive behavior performed as a stunt or gag made in jest, or meant to entertain."

It's unclear how long the ban is but it's the latest in a line of controversies for the developer, although Escape from Tarkov itself is seeing a resurgence in popularity, with streamers like Guy 'Dr. Disrespect' Beahm playing it on his broadcasts.

Do you agree with the ban?

You watching Advertisements