Escape from Tarkov developers are cracking down on datamining

HQ

Leaks are a part of the gaming subculture nowadays, and they can lead to some serious spoilers being unearthed before a developer is ready to reveal anything about an upcoming game, update, or DLC.

Battlestate Games, the studio behind Escape from Tarkov, is looking to crack down on datamining, and has warned that players sharing information gathered through the "illegal infiltration of in-game code" will end in players being banned.

Some believe that these measures are too harsh, and that it could ruin the hype for Escape from Tarkov. Battlestate Games has promised to be more open about its plans for the future, but fans are still worried they'll be losing out on the sense of community created with information shared from unofficial sources.