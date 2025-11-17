Escape from Tarkov developers accused of supporting Russian warfare

HQ

The Russian-developed Escape from Tarkov has long been criticized for its developers allegedly being anti-Ukraine and supporting Russia's war against the country in various ways. However, there has been little to prove this, and developer Battlestate Games has avoided taking a stance and is said to delete threads about the war on its forum and Reddit.

Over the weekend, however, the discussion flared up again after users on Reddit and Resetera (thanks PC Gamer) posted a series of coincidences that could indicate that Battlestate Games is supporting the Russian war in various ways. Among the evidence of collusion are images, videos, and forum posts confirming that CEO Nikita Buyanov has had ties to the Russian group 715 Team - a pro-Russian outfit that raises money for the Russian war chest - and that he has been to the occupied region of Donetsk.

There are also examples of objects, slogans, and similar items in the game Escape from Tarkov that are linked to 715 Team. Taken individually, these are fairly weak indications, but together they paint a picture that is not entirely flattering. Does Battlestate Games support the Russian war effort, and does the money spent on the game therefore indirectly finance the war against Ukraine?

This should be easy for Battlestate Games to address if it is not true, and many disappointed users thinks it is time for the studio to put its cards on the table and state its position on the issue.