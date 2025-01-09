Escape from New York reboot officially stalled

For years, fans of the cult classic Escape from New York have eagerly awaited news of a reboot, especially with director Leigh Whannell at the helm and Kurt Russell's son, Wyatt, set to play the iconic role of Snake Plissken. However, despite rumours and development updates, it now seems that the project has hit a dead end. Whannell recently shared with Comicbook.com that, unfortunately, the project is no longer in the works due to complex rights issues.

The filmmaker explained that in the movie industry, projects often fall apart for various reasons, from licensing issues to not clicking with producers. Whannell admitted that while there had been some interest, the timing simply wasn't right, especially considering the hurdles posed by the pandemic and other Hollywood disruptions. The involvement of other filmmakers, like the duo from Scream, also fizzled out in 2023.

While fans may still hold out hope for a new take on the 1981 classic, it's unclear if another director will take the reins anytime soon. In the meantime, Whannell's new film, Wolf Man, hits theatres on January 17th. Would you like to see a fresh take on Escape from New York?