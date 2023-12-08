Escape from Isla Nublar in Jurassic Park: Survival

As part of The Game Awards, it was just revealed that in the near future, we'll be returning to Isla Nublar (or more like never leaving in the first place) for a new Jurassic Park video game.

Known as Jurassic Park: Survival, this game picks up three days after the events of the 1993 film and sees you taking on the role of Dr. Maya Joshi as she looks to escape the rampaging prehistoric lizards that call the island home. It's said to be an action-adventure title that tells a "never-before-told-story" where the player will encounter different types of dinosaurs that "each have their own distinct and adaptive behaviours".

There's no word on a release window for the game just yet, but we are told that it will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S when it eventually debuts. Check out the announcement trailer below.