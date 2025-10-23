Escape from Duckov sells 1 million copies in under a week

Well, it seems extraction shooters are here to say. Even as we're a week out from the highly anticipated launch of Embark Studios' Arc Raiders, a new name in extraction shooters has celebrated drawing a million players in just under a week.

Escape from Duckov might sound like a YouTube parody of Escape from Tarkov, but Team Soda has ensured the gameplay is more than just a joke. In a top-down extraction shooter set across five maps, with plenty of resources to scavenge and a base back home to build, the game has impressed a whopping 1 million people since it launched on the 16th of October.

The game also sits at an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam review rating at the time of writing, showing players aren't just buying it for the sake of the cute ducks. We'll have to see if Escape from Duckov can keep up its momentum as the behemoth of Arc Raiders looks set to take centre stage in the coming weeks.