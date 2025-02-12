Escape from a processed food factory and save the world from an alien invasion in Darwin's Paradox!

When we attend gaming conferences, it's normal to expect some games that are already known, others that you don't expect, but don't surprise you, and others that you didn't expect and that surprise you a lot, especially because of their strange and intriguing storyline. That's what happened with Darwin's Paradox, a unique work by Konami.

The brief State of Play trailer has shown us Darwin, an octopus who, as fate would have it, ends up trapped in a food processing factory and who, in an unexpected turn of events, is the gateway to an alien invasion of Earth. Darwin will have to use his octopus skills (such as throwing ink or camouflaging himself with the environment by changing his skin colour) to save the world and not end up as someone's snack.

We don't have a date for Darwin's Paradox! but it's coming sometime in 2025 on PS5. Check it out below.