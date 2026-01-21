Escape 2049 announced for Game Boy Advance and Mega Drive

Over the past year, we have enjoyed reporting on new Mega Drive games (or Genesis, as it is called in the US) on several occasions, as Sega's old faithful has enjoyed a considerable resurgence. Very good games are now being released fairly regularly, and we are delighted to announce yet another one - which is also coming to Game Boy Advance. And whichever format you choose, you can even get it physically on a cartridge with a case, instruction manual and everything. As if that weren't enough, there's also a Steam edition in the works.

This time, it's French company OrionSoft that's working on a project called Escape 2049, which they describe as "a new action puzzle platformer game." Funding is being provided via Kickstarter, a method they have successfully used in the past to realize well-received Mega Drive titles, and they already have a demo you can download and try out. The premise of the game is as follows:

"In the year 2042, following a clandestine operation to expose the corrupt government's activities, a hacker named Shun, a member of the Truth Defenders Coalition, was imprisoned in Bulor 24 Prison! Despite his escape, Shun was deeply affected by the experience and decided to give up, withdrawing from society.

Seven years later, his partner Elena took up the fight again, more determined than ever to avenge what her husband had suffered. Despite her extreme caution, the government had acquired AI-powered surveillance tools, she was discovered and imprisoned in a highly secured prison!"

Four different worlds with twelve levels and twelve bosses to defeat are promised - and we have the first trailer to offer below.

HQ

There are three packages to choose from for Game Boy Advance and Mega Drive: a digital one with a ROM, a physical one with just the game (including a case in either Genesis or Mega Drive style and an instruction manual), and an edition with extra goodies. If it sounds like you need this soon-to-be-coveted collector's item, head over here and secure yourself a copy.