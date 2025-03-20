Escalation in Gaza claims 70 lives as Israeli strikes resume

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday resulted in the deaths of at least 70 Palestinians, with dozens more wounded, according to local health authorities.

The strikes targeted residential areas in both northern and southern Gaza. Israeli forces have also expanded ground operations, severing key routes and displacing residents who had begun returning to their homes.

Hamas has condemned the escalation as a violation of the ceasefire agreement, urging mediators to intervene. For now, it remains to be seen whether diplomatic efforts can halt the violence and revive negotiations for a lasting truce.