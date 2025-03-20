English
Escalation in Gaza claims 70 lives as Israeli strikes resume

Health officials report heavy casualties amid renewed military operations, casting doubt on ceasefire prospects.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday resulted in the deaths of at least 70 Palestinians, with dozens more wounded, according to local health authorities.

The strikes targeted residential areas in both northern and southern Gaza. Israeli forces have also expanded ground operations, severing key routes and displacing residents who had begun returning to their homes.

Hamas has condemned the escalation as a violation of the ceasefire agreement, urging mediators to intervene. For now, it remains to be seen whether diplomatic efforts can halt the violence and revive negotiations for a lasting truce.

Palestinians carry food for their iftar meal during the holy month of Ramadan, which they received from the Tekkiye, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on Marsh 17, 2025 // Shutterstock

