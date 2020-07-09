ESA: We know that E3 will be back

You're watching Advertisements

It has been a summer of chaos in the video game industry. There are so many announcements without a natural home and small events are being held almost every day and this is causing many people to miss certain announcements. Basically, claiming that the cancellation of E3 this year has been noticed - is an understatement.

Fortunately, it seems like it's only 2020 that will be affected. ESA has previously said E3 will be back next year, and yesterday they posted the same message again with the popular hashtag #thankstovideogames and wrote:

"E3 exists #thankstovideogames--and we know that we will be back."

And that's really good news, we'd say. Please bring E3 back.