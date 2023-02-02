ESA issues statement regarding recent E3 2023 report

HQ

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has released a statement regarding the recent report from IGN, which stated that E3 2023 will miss some major exhibitors including that of Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. With the show taking place in June, the ESA has touched upon these claims and added (via IGN):

"E3 has a rich history within our industry, and we are always heartened to feel the passion for the show and hear what it means to different people. Reviving a tradeshow after a three-year hiatus and a global pandemic was always going to have its challenges, which is why we conducted an extensive search (in consultation with the ESA member companies) to identify the best partner to produce E3."

This partner that the ESA has picked is ReedPop, an organisation who is known for hosting many events around the world, including PAX, Comic Con, and even the UK's EGX.

The statement picks up a little later to say: "[ReedPop] have made strong progress in reshaping the event and have received tremendous support from industry companies of all sizes who are not only thinking about E3 2023, but how E3 fits into marketing plans for 2024 and beyond."

The statement then notes as a final bit of important information that: "as the show evolves and adapts, it will not impact the core of ESA's work for its member companies. Our priority remains advocating for your policy interests on the state and federal level."

As for what this all means about Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo's appearance at the trade show this year, the ESA also said: "We will share news and developments regarding E3 as they are available."