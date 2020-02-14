LIVE

ESA confirms ten publishers for E3

In an effort to combat the impact of high profile absentees such as Sony and Geoff Keighley, the ESA has shared a list of major attendees.

E3 has been going through a period of transition recently. Last year this saw Sony stay away from the industry-leading event for the first time in years. That move followed an earlier change of tact by Nintendo with regards to how that company approached the expo, and EA and Devolver both operate on the periphery of the main show.

Earlier this week Geoff Keighley announced that he had declined the chance to present E3 Coliseum and wouldn't be covering the event for the first time in 25 years, and that move seems to be the straw that broke the camel's back and prompted a response from the organisers, who confirmed a number of attendees coming to this year's event. Here they are in alphabetical order:

Bandai Namco America, Bethesda, Capcom, Nintendo, Sega, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. and Xbox.

Of course, EA does its own thing around E3 with EA Play, but there's no Activision in the list, and of course, Sony has confirmed that it won't be in attendance at this year's show.

The ESA is looking at revitalising E3 in a number of ways, with new 'experiential areas' among the new things being tried, although public perception is seemingly at a low at the moment, not only after the recent leak of attendees ahead of time, but also the more serious security breach last year when the personal details of a thousands of media professionals leaked.

E3 2020 will return once again to the LA Convention Center, and will run between June 9-11.

