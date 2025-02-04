European Space Agency and Finland join forces to establish Earth observation supersite in Finnish Lapland

HQ

In a new move for Earth observation, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Finland have announced a collaboration to establish a supersite for satellite calibration and validation in the heart of Finnish Lapland.

This project will see the Finnish Meteorological Institute's Arctic Space Centre in Sodankylä transformed into a hub for ensuring the accuracy of satellite data, particularly in high-latitude environments. By using the unique Arctic setting, this site will improve the quality of satellite observations and create new opportunities for Finnish businesses to develop and test new environmental sensors.

The centre will play a key role in validating data from upcoming ESA missions, such as the Copernicus Earth observation projects, while boosting Finland's space industry, which has been rapidly growing.