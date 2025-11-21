Erosion is a voxel action roguelike where every death costs you a decade

As part of the Xbox Partner Preview recently, one of the games that made an appearance was a new project from developer Plot Twist. Known as Erosion, this is an isometric action roguelike experience where the aim is to play a father searching for his kidnapped daughter, all by wandering the land and slaying monsters and men while hunting for answers.

Designed with a voxel art direction, the unique element of Erosion is that unlike most roguelike where if you die you return to square one, this title is taking a page out of Sifu's book, as every death will cost you time and leap forward a decade. So, if you want to reach your daughter before she becomes an old woman, you'll need to be effective and avoid death's clutches as much as possible.

As shown in the recent trailer for the game, Erosion will feature a plethora of weapons to wield and master, plus tons of abilities to use as well. The world is also highly destructible with great voxel effects creating a stunning presentation. You can see this all in action below.

As for when Erosion will be launching, we don't yet know a firm release date, but we do know that it will arrive on PC and consoles in the spring of 2026.