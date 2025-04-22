Ernie Hudson to voice Combat Carl in Toy Story 5

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson is set to take over the role of Combat Carl, which was formerly played by the late actor Carl Weathers. Hudson will be voicing the role in the upcoming Toy Story 5, which releases next year.

Weathers played the character of Combat Carl in the 2013 TV special Toy Story of Terror! and in Toy Story 4. We're not quite sure how Combat Carl will factor into the plot of Toy Story 5, as Deadline reports story details are being kept under wraps.

We do know that Buzz and Woody will reunite in Toy Story 5, and will be taking centre stage once more in the franchise. Combat Carl will likely remain a smaller character, but it's possible he will have a larger part to play if he has been recast for the upcoming movie.