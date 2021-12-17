Ernie Hudson confirms involvement in new Ghostbusters game

HQ

It took 32 years, but Ghostbusters II finally got a sequel this year. And it was good according to both critics and fans. Another Ghostbusters movie seems like a sure bet, and there seems to be a new game coming as well.

We've previously reported that Illfonic (Friday the 13th: The Game) has confirmed that they are working on a new Ghostbusters title without any other details. Now we know that it will actually include the original Ghostbusters as well, played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and the late Harold Ramis.

This has been confirmed by Ernie Hudson who played Winston Zeddemore. He participated in the CelebFanFest Film Festival recently and had a Q&A, where he said that the game is "definitely happening". He also revealed that Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis already look lifelike in the game, while Hudson jokingly says he looks more like Eddie Murphy, so they are still working on this part.

As Illfonic is already working on the characters, we assume all pre-production is already done, so hopefully an announcement isn't too far off.

