Ermac is ready to join Mortal Kombat 1

It's almost time for another fan-favourite to join the Mortal Kombat 1 ensemble, as Ermac will be added as a full-fledged fighter on April 23, and if you own the Premium Edition or Kollector's Edition, you'l actually get a head-start on April 16. Ermac is also geting company as Mavado joins the roster in late May as a Kameo.

Ermac has a pretty interesting history, as he was rumoured to be in the very first Mortal Kombat from 1992, but it was all a misunderstanding. The game's diagnostics menu had an line reading "Ermacs", but this was never a character, but a short form of "error macro". Fortunately, the series' co-creator Ed Boon already knew how to engage with his community, and just in time for Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 (in 1995), Ermac was launched as a playable character, and now - almost 30 years later - he's ready to fight again.

Check out the launch trailer for Ermac below.