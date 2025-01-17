HQ

Erling Haaland has been one of the most sought-after players in the world of sports. The Norwegian giant (6 ft 4 in) signed for Manchester City in 2022 from Borussia Dortmund, and in his first year scored 52 goals in all competitions, a record of 36 league goals, and helped win a treble: Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Naturally, Haaland, whose contract was set to expire in 2027, has been on the wishlist for many clubs. But it has been confirmed that Haaland will play in Manchester for a very, very long time.

The 24-year-old player has signed an unusually long ten-year contract extension with Manchester City (or nine and a half). He will remain at the club until summer of 2034, the club just announced. He will turn 34 that 2034 summer.

Erling Haaland will be a Manchester City player until 2034

"I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great Club. Manchester City is a special Club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it's the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody", Haaland said, also thanking Pep Guardiola, his coaching staff and teammates.

"I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward", he added.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said that "he is one of the finest strikers in world football, but Erling is still very young and will only continue to improve working under Pep and his coaching team" and praised his love of this club.

The unconfessed wet dreams of many football fans, hoping to see the striker wear their club's shirt, have shattered to citizen's relief, and Haaland will remain in Manchester City for the next decade.