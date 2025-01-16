Erling Haaland reveals his favourite tennis player after Nadal retired

HQ

Erling Haaland is one of the most valuable football players in tennis right now. He was born in Leeds, England, but he moved to Byrne, Norway, when he started practising a series of sports. Obviously, football worked out for him, having won a Golden Boy award, a Champions League, several Premier League titles with Manchester City...

However, aside from football, his favourite sport is tennis. At least, to watch it at home. And in a recent interview with TNT Sports, Haaland picked his favourite tennis player. Well, three, actually.

When asked about his favourite players, he said: "Rafa, but he's finished now", referring to Rafa Nadal, who retired late last year, leaving many fans brokenhearted after a lackluster goodbye. Haaland added: "the Spanish one, Carlos Alcaraz. Or Casper Ruud. Norwegian", he said, smiling.

Both Alcaraz and Ruud are currently playing on Australian Open. Well, Ruud was until yesterday. Alcaraz moved to the third round, after a stunning victory over Japanese player Nishioka (0-6, 1-6, 4-6), but sadly, Ruud got eliminated by Mensik yesterday: 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 in favour of the Czech player.