Erling Haaland not interested in a transfer, England "is the best place to play football"

Erling Haaland visitis the Bernabéu tonight in a Champions League duel against Real Madrid. The Norwegian striker signed last year a contract extension with Manchester City until 2034, but it's believed that there are release clauses in case other clubs want to make an offer for the 25-year-old... with rumours that both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are interested in the player. However, speaking in an interview with The Rest if Football, Haaland denied that he wants to leave, saying that England is the best place to play football.

"I'm calm, I'm focused, and I'm really happy here, so it's a really good place to be for development and also in the end, England, it's a football country, and I think it's the best place to play football", Haaland said, adding that in Norway, the Premier League is more followed than other football leagues.

Pep Guardiola, one of the reasons to join City

"When Guardiola called me, I didn't hesitate, and in the end, I think it's working out well. I think timing is very important. When I arrived at City, they needed a striker. I was also motivated to show that Pep's team can be direct, not just by passing the ball around."

Haaland added that Pep Guardiola was one of the reasons why he came to City, "to work with him and to be able to experience him and his special ways and his hard work and all of these things".

Haaland has scored 20 goals for Manchester City in all competitions. A big duel with Kylian Mbappé is expected tonight, as Xabi Alonso has called him for tonight's match in Champions League against Real Madrid.