Manchester City came out victories of a relentless 5-4 victory over Fulham in Premier League on Tuesday, a match where Erling Haaland was named man of the match with one goal and two assists... and more importantly for him, surpassed Alan Shearer's record as the fastest man to score 100 goals in Premier League (15th goal so far this season after 14 games).

Shearer, who played for Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United between 1988 and 2006, scored his 100th goal in Premier League after 124 games, but the Norwegian only took 111 appearances to do it.

Shearer holds the record with 260 Premier League goals, followed by Harry Kane with 213 foals and Wayne Rooney with 208 goals. Haaland was asked if he intends to claim that record too in the future: "I know about it, but I don't think too much about it", he responded to Sky Sports.

"I don't want to say the words, but when you're a striker for Man City you should be delivering great numbers. That's my job. People should criticise me if I don't. That's normally what people do. In the end, I should deliver", added Haaland, who is contracted with Manchester City until 2034.