Erling Haaland asks his former Norwegian club Bryne FK to "speak out" during turmoil

Erling Haaland surprised his followers on Snapchat when he wrote "Speak up, Bryne FK. What the hell is going on?" in Norwegian, referring to the turmoil happening at his former club, Bryne, where he played when he was 16 between 2016 and 2017, before turning into a worldwide star and the face of Manchester City.

His football career started at Bryne, Norway, where he joined football club Bryne FK, and was so impressive that he made his senior debut at age 15, where played during the 2016/17 season. Naturally, he became an icon for the city and the club, but now Bryne is facing troubles.

Despite being promoted to the Eliteserien, Norway's first division last year, they've had a terrible run this year, winning only 5 of the 20 games so far in the season, losing 10, putting them in the relegation zone. Instead of working to fix them, the club has terminated the contracts of three of their key players, Jens Husebø, Robert Undheim, and Axl Kryger, without explanation.

The Manchester City forward, back with the Norway national team to prepare for games against Finland (friendly) and Moldova (World Cup) shared his frustrations with Bryne, showing he is still attached to the club where it all begun for him.