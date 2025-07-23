HQ

It begins and ends in a kind of fictional Söder, like a classic Homeric 'hero's journey'. The harbour district of Eriksholm, the city in the heart of the land of Rosmark, boasts high-rise apartment buildings from the turn of the century on whose tin roof Hanna cautiously creeps along. Her brother Herman has disappeared while she was ill with smallpox and now the police are after her instead. In isometric view, I navigate through the almost grotesquely detailed and beautiful, Swedish-sounding environments. Hanna doesn't know why, but she's sure Herman hasn't done anything wrong, and now it's up to her (and me) to do everything in our power to find him and clear up the mystery.

Eriksholm offers cutscenes to die for...

Recent titles such as Unravel and Bramble: The Mountain King have managed to fictionalise and represent Sweden in a way we have never seen before in the gaming world. The fairy-tale national romance free of political overtones, which showed and distilled the typically Swedish light, architecture, nature and mysticism gave me more flavour and a longing for more games to dare to explore the peculiarities of my dear country. The opening hours of Gothenburg studio River End Games' Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream gave me hope for another distinctive, modern Swedish classic in the games industry, not only on aesthetic principles, but also because of a hint of political commentary. I am, however, left disappointed on all fronts.

...as well as some wonderful environmental design.

From an initial, obscenely well-made cutscene more reminiscent of a first-class animated short film than a snippet from a Swedish debut game, and a couple of hours over roofs, towers and alongside fake-red cottages with white knots - it soon takes off towards sewers, caves and industrial areas. In other words, environments that can be found in almost every corner of the world, and not least in all the world's games. Already here the blue and yellow veil falls and Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream turns into a western, isometric stealth game in the crowd. Sigh.

Anyway. If you've ever played titles like Shadow Tactics or Commandos, you'll know where the isometric stealth genre peaks; when nimble fingers, planning strategy and the ability to figure out clever solutions are put to the ultimate test. However, Hanna, smuggler queen Alva and friend Sebastian only have one skill each, which can usually only be used in one way in the game's puzzle-like diorama clashes. Hanna shoots a numbing poison dart and can crawl through ventilation ducts, Alva throws rocks to attract attention and climbs up drainpipes, and Sebastian can swim and strangle people when he catches his breath. The very gently escalating challenge is mostly figuring out what and in what order to do things, and then doing it with something like dexterity.

To even call Eriksholm Commandos-light would be a stretch; at the same time, the hyperlinear puzzles simmer along quite nicely. Apart from a few annoying skirmishes, the mission design is always clear, the side-challenges are reasonably sized and the trial-and-error moments are not too bloody. A perfectly acceptable pastime, quite simply, for the target audience, which obviously does not consist of strategy foxes but adventurers and story junkies like myself, who mostly wait for the next twist in the story. Then the actual framing of said stealth moment is perceived as a much bigger problem.

Unfortunately, most of Eriksholm is set in completely generic industrial, cave and sewer environments.

As I said, the environmental design, character portraits and the story's hint of political implications caught me off guard at first. Many interesting threads and motifs of superstition, class, treacherous rulers, and political machinations are on the menu and sprinkled throughout the adventure. But what looks exciting on paper - from high above - is delivered at too slow a pace, through too sporadic dialogues that also manage the trick of sounding like casual small talk about the weather, wind and kitchen renovation even when they move the story forward the most and when emotions are at their highest.

However, I am most disappointed by the lack of satire. Contrary to my high hopes for River End Games' ambition to pioneer Swedish political commentary in a game format, Eriksholm fails to deliver. Despite the many similarities with Sweden, the story remains a harmless, quasi-political heroic saga with no edge or direct analogies to reality. A missed opportunity, if you ask me. Especially since there is so much exciting history, myths and phenomena in Sweden to draw inspiration from; even things that are not just nice to look at.

When will we get Red Room: The Game?

As the train glides into Apple Gardens in one of the game's final cutscenes, a clear nod to the heavenly realms of Nangijala or Kivik. I am not filled with gratitude and feelings of happiness at the display of Swedish nature's bliss, as in Bramble: The Mountain King or Unravel. No, instead I clench my fist like Arvid Falk in the first chapter of Strindberg's Red Room, Stockholm from a bird's eye view, and shout out a wish for a Swedish game developer to dare to stick their neck out and take the next big step now. Do something else with Sweden than use it as a beautiful, deceptive backdrop.