Eriksen is at home and recovering well: "my ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me"

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Danish international Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during a friendly match against Ukraine on Sunday, is recovering well at home and eased fans, saying that it was a different situation from what happened in 2021. "I am feeling good and my recovery has already started", Eriksen, 34, posted on Instagram, saying he is at home with his family.

"As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major effect on both me and my family, but I want to assure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021".

Since 2021, Eriksen wears an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) after suffering a cardiac arrest during a UEFA Euro 2020 match in May 2021. That time, he was stretchered from the field; this time, five years later, he managed to walk off the match himself after briefly losing consciousness.

"In addition to being grateful for the support and assistance of all the players and the medical team on the field, I am also incredibly grateful to the doctors who have cared for me and my heart over the years. Thanks to their expertise, my ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it."

"For now, my focus is on recovering, spending time with my family, going on vacation, and playing football with my children", Eriksen added, who currently plays for Wolfsburg in the second Bundesliga. In 2021, after being fitted with the peacemaker, he was not allowed to continue playing in Inter Milan due to Italian regulations forbidding players to play with an ICD.