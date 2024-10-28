Erik ten Hag removed from Manchester United after worst season start in 35 years

HQ

The Manchester United crisis has claimed the head of coach Erik ten Hag. The club has announced he is immediately leaving. This comes after the worst start of the season by Manchester United in 35 years, being 14 out of 20 in the Premier League, with only 11 points and after only 3 wins.

The final stroke was yesterday's match with West Ham, that was lost in the 92nd minute after Casemiro managed a tie with his first goal at United.

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future", the club said in a statement. Ruud van Nistelrooy will be interim head coach until a new coach is found.

Xavi among the frontrunners for coaching Manchester United

Rumour about ten Hag's replacement didn't take long to appear, and one of the names shuffled in the media is that of Xavi Hernández, after his controversial exit last year from FC Barcelona. According to Spanish outlet La Vanguardia, however, Xavi is not an option for Man United.

Erik ten Hag had a contract until 2026. He arrived to the club in 2022 and earned a third place position at the Premier League in his first season, but finished eight last season.

However, he managed to earn the FA Cup last season and secured a spot in the Europa League, although they have yet to win a match this year in the new format. Manchester United is England's most honoured team, but has been overshadowed by Manchester City these last few years. Guardiola's team, however, faces a different crisis...