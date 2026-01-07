Erik ten Hag lands new managerial role in the Netherlands after his short stint at Leverkusen

HQ

Erik ten Hag, former Manchester United manager who was fired to bring in Ruben Amorim (which clearly didn't work out), has found a new job, returning to his country. The 55-year-old manager has been appointed as manager ot Twente, the Dutch club from Enschede.

Erik ten Hag was appointed as successor to Xabi Alonso in Bayer Leverkusen, but was fired drastically after only three games, where he took only one point from the first two games.

"Erik ten Hag will join FC Twente on February 1st. He signs a contract until mid-2028. Starting in the 2026-2027 season, Ten Hag will succeed current technical director Jan Streuer, who recently announced his retirement after this season", said Twente.

Twente's last major trophy was the Eredivisie in 2010, and since then fell to second division and returned in 2019. It was in Twente where ten Hag spent the majority of his football career, during two stints between 1992 and 1994, and later between 1996 and 2002, where they won the Dutch Cup in 2001.

"I think it's wonderful and special to return to FC Twente, where I've been a supporter at Het Diekman since I was a young boy. My football and coaching careers began here. With my experience in youth development, team building, and elite sports culture, I want to strengthen FC Twente's technical foundation together with the Supervisory Board, management, and staff, so the club can sustainably realize its potential as a regional flagship", Erik ten Hag said.